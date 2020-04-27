19-Year-Old Female Transported to Trauma Center After ATV Crash in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 36625 Wainwright Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported traumatic injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single ATV into a tree, the victim was conscious and alert with injuries to the lower body. Crews requested a helicopter for her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The victim stated that while navigating a turn on a private roadway, the ATV’s brakes failed and she lost control and struck the tree.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

