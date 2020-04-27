UPDATE: 55-Year-Old Lusby Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Hughesville

UPDATE: On April 25, 2020. at 1:46 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Carrico Mill Road and Groveheart Place in Hughesville for the report of a motorcycle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle, Thomas Andrew Weaver, Jr., 55, of Lusby, was traveling on Carrico Mill Road when for unknown reasons he left the roadway and struck an electrical pole. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. T. Hemsley at (301) 609-5903. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online ator by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

4/26/2020: On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at approximately 1:49 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Carrico Mill Road and Groveheart Place in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported an adult male, approximately 40 to 50 years of age was unconscious but breathing, with the operator and motorcycle off the roadway in a field near a utility pole.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle involved, with the motorcycle and single occupant located off the roadway near a telephone pole. Firefighters announced CPR in progress upon arrival.

The single patient was declared deceased on the scene approximately 30 minutes after crews arrived on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.