Two Injured, One Flown After Serious Crash in Owings

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 2 and Mount Harmony Road in Owings, for the motor vehicle accident with one subject unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle head-on style collision, with one vehicle in the roadway and one vehicle off the roadway. One patient was unconscious due to a head injury.

One patient was flown to an area trauma center. A second patient was ground transported to an area hospital.

All photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

