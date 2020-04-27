State Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident That Killed 27-Year-Old Waldorf Man

On April 26, 2020 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to northbound US Route 301 near the intersection of Cedarville Road for a report of a fatal accident involving a struck pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing at this time but Alcohol/drug impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this incident.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a dark Blue Ford F-150 was traveling north on US Route 301 in lane 1 when it struck a pedestrian with the passenger side portion of the front bumper. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not walking in a crosswalk.

The Ford was driven by the registered owner, Johnny Desmond Holmes Jr, 54, Great Mills.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by PG County EMS, and was identified as Darryn Paul Alley, 27, of Waldorf.

