Maryland Sees Another Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Reports 19,487 Cases and 858 Deaths, an Increase of 906 Cases and 31 Deaths

Maryland reports 19,487 COVID-19 Cases and 858 deaths, an increase of 906 cases, and 31 deaths overnight.
An additional 7,405 test results came back negative, with 86 patient released from isolation. An additional 50 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,513.
Number of confirmed cases: 19,487
Number of negative test results: 85,489
Number of confirmed deaths: 858
Number of probable deaths: 87
Currently hospitalized: 1513
Acute care: 978
Intensive care: 535
Ever hospitalized: 4,101
Released from isolation: 1,263
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|114
|(4)
|Anne Arundel
|1,544
|(66)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|1,933
|(82)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,548
|(87)
|11*
|Calvert
|138
|(7)
|Caroline
|68
|Carroll
|403
|(37)
|Cecil
|163
|(5)
|Charles
|529
|(36)
|1*
|Dorchester
|51
|(2)
|Frederick
|865
|(42)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|352
|(4)
|7*
|Howard
|778
|(16)
|1*
|Kent
|70
|(4)
|Montgomery
|3,843
|(190)
|20*
|Prince George’s
|5,263
|(187)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|54
|(3)
|St. Mary’s
|144
|(6)
|Somerset
|19
|Talbot
|34
|(1)
|Washington
|181
|(3)
|Wicomico
|336
|(5)
|Worcester
|53
|Data Not Available
|(71)
|16*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|228
|10-19
|490
|20-29
|2,217
|(5)
|30-39
|3,264
|(13)
|1*
|40-49
|3,436
|(18)
|2*
|50-59
|3,556
|(60)
|5*
|60-69
|2,758
|(134)
|11*
|70-79
|1,916
|(210)
|12*
|80+
|1,622
|(345)
|41*
|Age Data Not Available
|(73)
|15*
|Female:
|10,460
|(412)
|51*
|Male:
|9,027
|(446)
|36*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|7,085
|(353)
|25*
|Asian (NH)
|384
|(33)
|2*
|White (NH)
|4498
|(328)
|44*
|Hispanic
|3,077
|(56)
|1*
|Other (NH)
|752
|(16)
|Data Not Available
|3,691
|(72)
|15*