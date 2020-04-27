Maryland Sees Another Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Reports 19,487 Cases and 858 Deaths, an Increase of 906 Cases and 31 Deaths

April 27, 2020

Maryland reports 19,487 COVID-19 Cases and 858 deaths, an increase of 906 cases, and 31 deaths overnight.

An additional 7,405 test results came back negative, with 86 patient released from isolation. An additional 50 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,513.

Number of confirmed cases: 19,487
Number of negative test results: 85,489
Number of confirmed deaths: 858
Number of probable deaths: 87
Currently hospitalized: 1513
Acute care: 978
Intensive care: 535
Ever hospitalized: 4,101
Released from isolation: 1,263

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 114 (4)
Anne Arundel 1,544 (66) 8*
Baltimore City 1,933 (82) 6*
Baltimore County 2,548 (87) 11*
Calvert 138 (7)
Caroline 68
Carroll 403 (37)
Cecil 163 (5)
Charles 529 (36) 1*
Dorchester 51 (2)
Frederick 865 (42) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 352 (4) 7*
Howard 778 (16) 1*
Kent 70 (4)
Montgomery 3,843 (190) 20*
Prince George’s 5,263 (187) 11*
Queen Anne’s 54 (3)
St. Mary’s 144 (6)
Somerset 19
Talbot 34 (1)
Washington 181 (3)
Wicomico 336 (5)
Worcester 53
Data Not Available (71) 16*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 228
10-19 490
20-29 2,217 (5)
30-39 3,264 (13) 1*
40-49 3,436 (18) 2*
50-59 3,556 (60) 5*
60-69 2,758 (134) 11*
70-79 1,916 (210) 12*
80+ 1,622 (345) 41*
Age Data Not Available (73) 15*
Female: 10,460 (412) 51*
Male: 9,027 (446) 36*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 7,085 (353) 25*
Asian (NH) 384 (33) 2*
White (NH) 4498 (328) 44*
Hispanic 3,077 (56) 1*
Other (NH) 752 (16)
Data Not Available 3,691 (72) 15*


This entry was posted on April 27, 2020 at 10:51 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.