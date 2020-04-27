Maryland Sees Another Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Reports 19,487 Cases and 858 Deaths, an Increase of 906 Cases and 31 Deaths

Maryland reports 19,487 COVID-19 Cases and 858 deaths, an increase of 906 cases, and 31 deaths overnight.

An additional 7,405 test results came back negative, with 86 patient released from isolation. An additional 50 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,513.

Number of confirmed cases: 19,487

Number of negative test results: 85,489

Number of confirmed deaths: 858

Number of probable deaths: 87

Currently hospitalized: 1513

Acute care: 978

Intensive care: 535

Ever hospitalized: 4,101

Released from isolation: 1,263

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 114 (4) Anne Arundel 1,544 (66) 8* Baltimore City 1,933 (82) 6* Baltimore County 2,548 (87) 11* Calvert 138 (7) Caroline 68 Carroll 403 (37) Cecil 163 (5) Charles 529 (36) 1* Dorchester 51 (2) Frederick 865 (42) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 352 (4) 7* Howard 778 (16) 1* Kent 70 (4) Montgomery 3,843 (190) 20* Prince George’s 5,263 (187) 11* Queen Anne’s 54 (3) St. Mary’s 144 (6) Somerset 19 Talbot 34 (1) Washington 181 (3) Wicomico 336 (5) Worcester 53 Data Not Available (71) 16*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 228 10-19 490 20-29 2,217 (5) 30-39 3,264 (13) 1* 40-49 3,436 (18) 2* 50-59 3,556 (60) 5* 60-69 2,758 (134) 11* 70-79 1,916 (210) 12* 80+ 1,622 (345) 41* Age Data Not Available (73) 15* Female: 10,460 (412) 51* Male: 9,027 (446) 36* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 7,085 (353) 25* Asian (NH) 384 (33) 2* White (NH) 4498 (328) 44* Hispanic 3,077 (56) 1* Other (NH) 752 (16) Data Not Available 3,691 (72) 15*