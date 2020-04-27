Governor Hogan Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program Stations

As Maryland continues to expand its COVID-19 testing capacity, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will open additional drive-through testing sites at converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations this week.

The new testing sites will be located at VEIP stations in Owings Mills and Prince Frederick.

With these additions, there will be a total of seven VEIP testing sites open statewide.

The full list of drive-through testing sites will include VEIP stations in

Bel Air (Harford County)

Columbia (Howard County)

Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County)

Owings Mills (Baltimore County)

Prince Frederick (Calvert County)

Waldorf (Charles County)

White Oak (Montgomery County).

In the weeks ahead, COVID-19 test sites and hours will continue to be determined based on demand and the availability of supplies.



“The acquisition of test kits from South Korea is already helping to expand our testing capacity across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Continuing to expand our testing capabilities even further in high-priority areas, including these drive-thru sites, is an essential part of our recovery plan.”

Tests will be offered on an appointment-only basis to Maryland residents who are symptomatic and at high risk for complications from COVID-19. Patients must have a health care provider order and an appointment to be tested at a VEIP site.

In order to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment at a VEIP site, individuals must first call a physician. Physicians will assist patients in ordering and scheduling a test online using CRISP, the state’s health information exchange, with the exception of the site in Bel Air, which requires physicians to schedule appointments via telephone hotline. Patients cannot order or schedule tests by themselves.

At each test site, individuals will remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it is time to receive their test. Testing requires a clinician to insert a swab into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds. Most individuals experience minor discomfort at most.

All tested individuals will receive information with further instructions at the test site and should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should be available within approximately two to five days.

MDH operates VEIP testing sites in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Maryland National Guard, Maryland State Police, local health departments, and private partners. Several additional, non-MDH testing sites are being operated throughout the state by local governments and private organizations. For more information or to schedule a testing appointment at a non-MDH testing site, contact the site directly.

