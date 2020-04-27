Barbara Lee Gallegos, 55

Barbara Lee Gallegos, age 55, of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2020. Barbara was born June 23rd 1964 in Ogden, Utah to John E and Martha Gallegos. She attended Clearfield High School and graduated with the class of 1982. As a young adult, she traveled out of Utah and made a home in San Francisco, CA for over 15 years. It was in California that she met Brigardo Groves and they had two beautiful daughters. In 2002, Barbara and her daughters relocated to Maryland to further her career with the Internal Revenue Service. Barbara would have retired in 2021, serving 37 years of service for the US Department of Treasury.

All that knew Barbara, knew that she was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them. Later on, she wholeheartedly embraced her role as Grandma. Her preferred activity was doing things with her grandchildren, whether it was attending a swim meet, dance recital, softball game, going to the movies, or just being at her house. She always was an active participant in their activities.

Everyone that Barbara came in contact with felt her warm spirit and welcoming soul instantly. Barbara’s ability to care for others was always genuine with every interaction. She was truly one of a kind. Her vivacious personality and contagious smile are simply what made her so lovable and also exactly what so many will miss.

Barbara is survived by her daughters and best friends, Briana (CJ) Groves-Bowman, and Brittany (Erica) Groves. She leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren, Brielle, Emmanuel, Cairo, and another granddaughter on the way. She is also survived by mothers Martha Gallegos and Benita Gallegos, UT. Surviving siblings are Trish (Terrance) Frazier, Anita (Tyrone) Perry, Mandee (Joaqion) Pearson-Richards, Chris (Mandi) Kawa, and Dustin (Courtnie) Kawa. Barbara also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who adored her tremendously. Barbara was preceded in death by her father John E Gallegos, nephew Brixton John Harvey Kawa, and Brigardo Groves