Thelma Althea Henson, 85

Thelma Althea Henson, age 85, departed this earthly life on April 21, 2020. She was born May 30, 1934 to the late Herbert and Grace Young, of Brandywine, MD. Thelma married William Thomas Henson in 1950, and the two remained together until his death in 2018. Three children were born to their union.

Thelma’s love for people led her to pursue a career in Nursing, which she practiced until 2009. Her love and generosity for others was without boundaries.

Thelma was preceded in death by her sisters, Aileen and Evelyn Young, and brother, Herbert Young Jr. Thelma leaves to mourn her sister, Inez Ford; her children, Roscoe Henson, Octavia (David) Brooks, and Michelle Henson; grandchildren, LaTanya Williams, LaKisha Carpenter, David Brooks Jr., Corletta Brooks, Daniel Brooks Sr., and a very devoted grandson, Byron M. Fleet Jr. She also leaves to cherish her memory nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Henson will be private.