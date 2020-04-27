Annie Elizabeth Edelen (Snooks or Ann)

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Annie Elizabeth Edelen (affectionately known as Snooks or Ann) departed this life and entered into a new life of eternal peace at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Annie was born July 27, 1934 in Charles County, Maryland to the late Mary Edna Miles and Arthur Mills. Annie married James Francis Edelen, Jr. (Jim) on April 1, 1957. They remained married until his death in 1986. Annie was educated in the Charles County Public School system. After leaving school she began working on a farm picking tobacco. Later she began working as a housekeeper. She took care of many homes for many families but worked the longest for the late Carl and Barbara Baldus taking care of their home and office. She worked for the family for over 40 years and became a part of their family. Annie was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Newburg, MD.

Some of her fondest memories were the yard sales and picnics the church would have. She loved gospel music and those oldie but goodies. She would tear the dance floor up in her younger days but still loved dancing in her later years as much as she could. She loved watching her soap operas (or stories as we called them) including the Young and the Restless. Another favorite show was Judge Judy. Annie was a selfless person with a huge heart. She absolutely loved to have her family around especially for the holidays but it really didn’t matter when it was because her door was always open. Although she never learned to drive she would always say, “If I had a car, I would be right down there!”

She loved to sight see and just enjoy as she would say, “God’s beautiful world.” Annie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters Louise Somerville, Josephine Young, Ann Mills and her daughter Veronica E. Miles.

Annie leaves behind her two remaining children: Agnes Marie “Ree” Williams (Otis), Paul Ignatius Miles; nine grandchildren: Jeremiah, Nathan and Tatiana Williams, Lena, Anthony “Andy”, Paul, Sharron, Shawn and Joshua Miles; eight great grandchildren: Treylion and Treasure Graham, Paul Jr., Mashalyn, Isaiah, Vijay Miles, DaeWon Smart and Mark Butler, Jr.; two sisters and one brother: Pearl Greene, Agnes Mills and James Mills; two sister-in-laws Gladys Thomas and Margaret Johnson; one brother-in-law Richard Edelen and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Services for Mrs. Edelen will be private.