Marco Jerome Thomas, 57, of Washington, DC departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Washington, DC.

He was born on October 14,1962 in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of the late Mildred Ann Thomas-Spriggs and Robert Henry Chesley. Marco was the grandson of maternal grandparents John A. and Martha Elizabeth Thomas and the paternal grandparents John L. Chesley and Bertha R. Carter-Chesley.

Marco graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, MD in 1981. Marco went on to join the United States Army and served from 1984 to 1987. He completed his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and did a tour overseas in Germany. After being honorably discharged and returning home from the U.S. Army, Marco went on to work at the United States Postal Service from 1989 until his medical retirement in 2010. Marco was raised in good ole St. Mary’s County on a farm in Chaptico, MD by his maternal grandparents. He was a warm, friendly and caring individual who loved people and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; he loved to talk. I mean loved to talk; always joking and full of laughter. Marco loved watching his favorite football team the Baltimore Ravens and music; particularly Go Go and Oldies but Goodies. Marco was proud of his military service and being a VET and he loved celebrating Veterans Day. He would attend every family event lighting up the room with his smile.

Marco’s number one goal was to make sure he talked to EVERYONE in the room; taking pictures for memory keepsakes. He was preceded in death by his mother, maternal and parental grandparents. Marco leaves to cherish his memory, his sisters Tracy McLean and Gizelle Young (Gregory); his nieces Diamond McLean and Brittney Bond; aunts and uncles and a host of cousins, family and friends.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone for their many expressions of love and sympathy, as well as the kindness extended to them during this time of bereavement. Special thanks to the Veterans Hospital of Washington D.C.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment: Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

The service will be private.