Governor Hogan Directs Maryland Department of Health to Release Nursing Home Data on COVID-19 Cases

Governor Larry Hogan today directed the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to take the necessary steps to publish data related to COVID-19 cases and fatalities associated with nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other facilities providing congregate living for residents.

This week, the state’s coronavirus resource page, coronavirus.maryland.gov, will begin displaying available data for individual facilities, including cases and fatalities.

“As we plan our recovery, we are taking additional steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including older Maryanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Keeping Marylanders informed and being transparent with the facts continues to be at the heart of our response to COVID-19. We are grateful to the staff in our nursing homes working around the clock to save lives.”

This is the latest in a series of steps Governor Hogan has taken to address COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. On March 10, just a few days after declaring a state of emergency, Governor Hogan met with leaders of the long-term care community to field their concerns and affirm the administration’s commitment to the wellbeing of Maryland’s seniors. That same day, MDH issued strong guidance to long-term and continuing care facilities to restrict visitation and begin implementing infection control protocols.

On April 5, Governor Hogan announced a new wave of safety measures, directing expedited testing for symptomatic residents, personal protective equipment for staff, and the creation of separate observation areas for COVID-19 patients.

On April 7, Governor Hogan announced first-in-the-nation, statewide strike teams to support facilities with testing, infection control protocols, and on-site medical triage. The teams are comprised of members of the Maryland National Guard, representatives of local and state health departments, and EMS clinicians, as well as doctors and nurses from local hospital systems.

