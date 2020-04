Camp DARE this year is still on, scheduled for Aug. 10-14, 2020 for incoming 5th- and 6th-grade students, to be held at Leonardtown Middle School. Junior counselors (age 12-14) are still needed and the deadline to apply is May 8, 2020.

Camp DARE is limited to 100 students and the deadline to sign up your child is June 1, 2020.

Applications can be found at https://www.firstsheriff.com/divisions/special-operations/dare/default