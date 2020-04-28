Maryland Reports 20,113 Cases and 929 Deaths, an Increase of 636 Cases and 71 Deaths

April 28, 2020

As of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Maryland reports 20,113 cases and 929 deaths. An increase of 636 cases and 71 deaths. Maryland now has 87,672 negative cases with an increase of 2,183.

Number of confirmed cases: 20,113
Number of negative test results: 87,672
Number of confirmed deaths: 929
Number of probable deaths: 87
Currently hospitalized: 1528
Acute care: 977
Intensive care: 551
Ever hospitalized: 4,268
Released from isolation: 1,295

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 115 (5)
Anne Arundel 1,571 (70) 8*
Baltimore City 1,977 (83) 7*
Baltimore County 2,631 (94) 13*
Calvert 139 (8)
Caroline 69
Carroll 416 (44)
Cecil 163 (6)
Charles 539 (38) 1*
Dorchester 52 (2)
Frederick 870 (42) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 358 (6) 7*
Howard 802 (17) 1*
Kent 73 (4)
Montgomery 4,003 (201) 20*
Prince George’s 5,496 (195) 11*
Queen Anne’s 55 (4)
St. Mary’s 145 (7)
Somerset 20
Talbot 34 (1)
Washington 187 (3)
Wicomico 340 (5)
Worcester 54 (1)
Data Not Available (93) 13*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 246
10-19 512
20-29 2,293 (6)
30-39 3,367 (13) 1*
40-49 3,555 (19) 2*
50-59 3,675 (61) 7*
60-69 2,835 (139) 10*
70-79 1,973 (219) 12*
80+ 1,657 (377) 43*
Age Data Not Available (95) 12*
Female: 10,750 (449) 50*
Male: 9,363 (480) 37*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 7,432 (365) 25*
Asian (NH) 424 (36) 2*
White (NH) 4,708 (362) 46*
Hispanic 3,309 (58) 2*
Other (NH) 721 (15)
Data Not Available 3,519 (93) 12*


This entry was posted on April 28, 2020 at 10:09 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.