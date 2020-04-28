As of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Maryland reports 20,113 cases and 929 deaths. An increase of 636 cases and 71 deaths. Maryland now has 87,672 negative cases with an increase of 2,183.

Number of confirmed cases: 20,113

Number of negative test results: 87,672

Number of confirmed deaths: 929

Number of probable deaths: 87

Currently hospitalized: 1528

Acute care: 977

Intensive care: 551

Ever hospitalized: 4,268

Released from isolation: 1,295

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 115 (5) Anne Arundel 1,571 (70) 8* Baltimore City 1,977 (83) 7* Baltimore County 2,631 (94) 13* Calvert 139 (8) Caroline 69 Carroll 416 (44) Cecil 163 (6) Charles 539 (38) 1* Dorchester 52 (2) Frederick 870 (42) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 358 (6) 7* Howard 802 (17) 1* Kent 73 (4) Montgomery 4,003 (201) 20* Prince George’s 5,496 (195) 11* Queen Anne’s 55 (4) St. Mary’s 145 (7) Somerset 20 Talbot 34 (1) Washington 187 (3) Wicomico 340 (5) Worcester 54 (1) Data Not Available (93) 13*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 246 10-19 512 20-29 2,293 (6) 30-39 3,367 (13) 1* 40-49 3,555 (19) 2* 50-59 3,675 (61) 7* 60-69 2,835 (139) 10* 70-79 1,973 (219) 12* 80+ 1,657 (377) 43* Age Data Not Available (95) 12* Female: 10,750 (449) 50* Male: 9,363 (480) 37* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 7,432 (365) 25* Asian (NH) 424 (36) 2* White (NH) 4,708 (362) 46* Hispanic 3,309 (58) 2* Other (NH) 721 (15) Data Not Available 3,519 (93) 12*