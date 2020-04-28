As of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Maryland reports 20,113 cases and 929 deaths. An increase of 636 cases and 71 deaths. Maryland now has 87,672 negative cases with an increase of 2,183.
Number of confirmed cases: 20,113
Number of negative test results: 87,672
Number of confirmed deaths: 929
Number of probable deaths: 87
Currently hospitalized: 1528
Acute care: 977
Intensive care: 551
Ever hospitalized: 4,268
Released from isolation: 1,295
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|115
|(5)
|Anne Arundel
|1,571
|(70)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|1,977
|(83)
|7*
|Baltimore County
|2,631
|(94)
|13*
|Calvert
|139
|(8)
|Caroline
|69
|Carroll
|416
|(44)
|Cecil
|163
|(6)
|Charles
|539
|(38)
|1*
|Dorchester
|52
|(2)
|Frederick
|870
|(42)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|358
|(6)
|7*
|Howard
|802
|(17)
|1*
|Kent
|73
|(4)
|Montgomery
|4,003
|(201)
|20*
|Prince George’s
|5,496
|(195)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|55
|(4)
|St. Mary’s
|145
|(7)
|Somerset
|20
|Talbot
|34
|(1)
|Washington
|187
|(3)
|Wicomico
|340
|(5)
|Worcester
|54
|(1)
|Data Not Available
|(93)
|13*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|246
|10-19
|512
|20-29
|2,293
|(6)
|30-39
|3,367
|(13)
|1*
|40-49
|3,555
|(19)
|2*
|50-59
|3,675
|(61)
|7*
|60-69
|2,835
|(139)
|10*
|70-79
|1,973
|(219)
|12*
|80+
|1,657
|(377)
|43*
|Age Data Not Available
|(95)
|12*
|Female:
|10,750
|(449)
|50*
|Male:
|9,363
|(480)
|37*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|7,432
|(365)
|25*
|Asian (NH)
|424
|(36)
|2*
|White (NH)
|4,708
|(362)
|46*
|Hispanic
|3,309
|(58)
|2*
|Other (NH)
|721
|(15)
|Data Not Available
|3,519
|(93)
|12*