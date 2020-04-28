AUDIO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Two-Year-Old in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 27, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the 21000 block of Bridgett Lane in Lexington Park, for a hemorrhage/laceration medical call.

Dispatchers advised the call was for a 2-year-old female who was throwing up blood.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and reported CPR was possibly in progress.

Technians confirmed CPR in progress, and shortly after transporting the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, the patient was reported to be in an asystole cardiac arrest.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and hospital and is currently investigating the death.



