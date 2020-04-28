Three D.C. Women Arrested in Dunkirk for Theft Scheme





On Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of suspicious activity in the area of 10600 block of Town Center Blvd, Dunkirk.

It was learned that witnesses observed three females taking merchandise from the CVS store located at 10095 Ward Road, Dunkirk, and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle. Deputy Savick observed a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and the three females exiting the Walmart store.

One of three females entered the driver seat of the suspect vehicle and fled off at a high rate of speed nearly striking bystanders and multiple vehicles in the area. The suspect vehicle struck a vehicle, operated by Dennis Bowling, 66 of Owings, at the intersection of Mt. Harmony Road. Bowling was transported to CalvertHealth for minor injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Jahad Irad Wilson, 21 of Washington D.C. Wilson was placed into custody and transported to CalvertHealth for minor injuries.

Subsequently Troopers with the Maryland State Police apprehended the other two females near the Dunkirk CVS. The additional suspects were identified as Dayshawn Dinnces Williams, age 30 and Raychelle Muriel Geneva Freeman, age 22 both of Washington D.C.

Further investigation revealed the same three suspects were involved in a theft from the CVS located at 7955 Bayside Rd Chesapeake Beach, MD. All miscellaneous items (air freshener, deodorant, laundry detergent, etc.) found in the vehicle were confirmed stolen from both CVS stores.

Jahad Irad Wilson initially provided a false name. Wilson was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s (Va.) Office and had an outstanding warrant through Montgomery County.

All three suspects were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and are facing charges to include Reckless Endangerment, Theft Scheme, Theft, amongst several other traffic violations.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes is asked to contact Dep. N. Savick at (410) 535-2800, or via email: nicholas.savick@calvertcountymd.gov or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. Please refer to case # 20-20947. To download our mobile app, visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678

