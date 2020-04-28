AUDIO: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Truck in Mechanicsville, One Saved with Narcan and CPR

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Thompson Corner Road and Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a dump-truck with one patient unconscious and not breathing.

Dispatchers advised they received numerous 911 calls reporting one subject unconscious and not breathing with CPR in progress on the driver of the passenger vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle and dump truck involved in a rear-end style collision, and confirmed CPR in progress at approximately 2:37 p.m., Police administered one dose of Naloxone (Narcan) on the scene to the driver of the passenger vehicle.

After approximately 25 minutes of CPR and at least one dose of Naloxone, emergency medical technicians reported the patient was conscious, alert, and breathing and refused all medical care and signed care refusal forms on the scene, and was reportedly released into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

All fire and rescue services returned to service by 3:05 p.m.

The dump truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

