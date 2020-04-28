MISSING PERSON: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Assistance in Locating Waldorf Woman Tenisha Andrea Newton, Missing Since February 2020

Charles County Detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a woman who left her home in February but has not made contact with anyone since. The family of Tenisha Andrea Newton, 25, of Waldorf, just recently contacted police because they are concerned for her well-being.

Investigators have been pursuing information, but she has not been located. Tenisha was under a doctor’s care when she left home but it is not clear if she has been taking the medications she needs. Tenisha does not have a car and the phone she last used is not in service.

Prior to leaving her house, Tenisha mentioned possibly going to Washington, D.C., Prince George’s County, or to the state of California, though family members do not know why.

Tenisha is 5’2 and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help with locating Tenisha and ask that anyone with information about her or her whereabouts to please contact Det. R. Smith at (301) 609-6504.

