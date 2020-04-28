Veronica Marie (Combs) Johnson “Boots”,88, of Great Mills, MD passed away on April 24, 2020 in Lexington Park, MD. She was born on September 18, 1931 in Great Mills, MD to the late Martha Mary Combs, and Thomas Leonard Combs. Boots was the loving wife of the late Benjamin Perry Johnson, Sr., whom she married on February 3, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD and who preceded her in death on August 19, 2002.

Boots is survived by her children Debra Irene Johnson, Leonard Wayne Johnson, Sr. (Lauren), Karen Marie Johnson, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, son in law Jim Shawver and daughter in law Bonnie Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Veronica Lynne Shawver and son Benjamin P. Johnson, Jr. Siblings Mary Naomi Combs, Agatha Valerie Combs, Thomas Leonard Combs, Jr, John Albert Combs, and Theresa Ruth Combs.

She was a life long St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Boots was a secretary for Little Flower School retiring in 1970.

All Funeral Services will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Brother Billy Combs, Melvin Tennyson, Wayne Johnson, Jr, Joe Thompson, Rick Redmond, and Jack Weatherbee.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.