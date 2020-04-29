Large Response to “Pizza Pick Up Special” at Nicolletti’s Pizza in California Backs up Traffic on Three Notch Road for Hours

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public via the Nixle System, and texted the following:
There is heavy traffic congestion on southbound Route 235 in the far right lane from Old Rolling Road to Nicolletti’s Pizza.
Ryan and Bruce from Nicolletti’s posted the following message on their Facebook page:
We can not thank all of you enough who came out last night and supported us. At a time when 44% of restaurants in the nation are temporarily closed, 11% of those will never reopen and the average restaurant is down 60-80% in sales we are beyond grateful for your loyal support. It means the world to everyone here at Nicolletti’s.
Thank you so much for your patience and great attitudes last night during our drive up pizza night. We thought we would have a line but never thought it would be that long let alone a 2 hour line.
We could not have done this without two amazing employees Patrick and Angel for standing in the parking lot for 5 hours directing traffic even in the rain. These two guys are beyond awesome! Our kitchen crew were rock stars hand spinning, making and cooking 250 pizzas an hour for almost 5 hours straight.
We made the decision to use an oven we do not normally use to help speed up the line and we thought we had it right but it looks likes that was the wrong move and some pizzas had the bottoms burned. If you happened to get one of these please send us a message so we can make it right for you. We are terribly sorry to have to wait in line and get one of these.
Thank you to everyone who came out last night and to everyone that comes out every week to support us!
Thank you
Ryan and Bruce