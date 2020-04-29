Maryland Reports 20,849 COVID-19 Cases and 985 Deaths, an Increase of 736 Cases, and 56 Deaths Overnight

As of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Maryland reports 20,849 Cases, and 985 deaths, an increase of 736 cases and 56 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases: 20,849
Number of negative test results: 90,080
Number of confirmed deaths: 985
Number of probable deaths: 93
Currently hospitalized: 1645
Acute care: 1,060
Intensive care: 585
Ever hospitalized: 4,402
Released from isolation: 1,361
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|116
|(6)
|Anne Arundel
|1,662
|(75)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|2,014
|(94)
|7*
|Baltimore County
|2,740
|(104)
|14*
|Calvert
|142
|(8)
|Caroline
|69
|Carroll
|421
|(45)
|Cecil
|164
|(8)
|Charles
|551
|(41)
|1*
|Dorchester
|51
|(2)
|Frederick
|893
|(45)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|371
|(6)
|7*
|Howard
|831
|(18)
|1*
|Kent
|73
|(4)
|Montgomery
|4,152
|(218)
|24*
|Prince George’s
|5,738
|(213)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|55
|(4)
|St. Mary’s
|145
|(7)
|1*
|Somerset
|21
|Talbot
|34
|(1)
|Washington
|197
|(3)
|Wicomico
|350
|(7)
|Worcester
|55
|(2)
|Data Not Available
|(74)
|13*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|256
|10-19
|539
|20-29
|2,393
|(7)
|30-39
|3,511
|(14)
|1*
|40-49
|3,696
|(24)
|2*
|50-59
|3,792
|(65)
|7*
|60-69
|2,927
|(152)
|11*
|70-79
|2,035
|(234)
|12*
|80+
|1,700
|(413)
|49*
|Age Data Not Available
|(76)
|11*
|Female:
|11,130
|(483)
|52*
|Male:
|9,719
|(502)
|41*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|7,615
|(404)
|27*
|Asian (NH)
|434
|(36)
|3*
|White (NH)
|4,808
|(390)
|49*
|Hispanic
|3,473
|(64)
|3*
|Other (NH)
|747
|(17)
|Data Not Available
|3,772
|(74)
|11*