Maryland Reports 20,849 COVID-19 Cases and 985 Deaths, an Increase of 736 Cases, and 56 Deaths Overnight

As of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Maryland reports 20,849 Cases, and 985 deaths, an increase of 736 cases and 56 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases: 20,849

Number of negative test results: 90,080

Number of confirmed deaths: 985

Number of probable deaths: 93

Currently hospitalized: 1645

Acute care: 1,060

Intensive care: 585

Ever hospitalized: 4,402

Released from isolation: 1,361

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 116 (6) Anne Arundel 1,662 (75) 8* Baltimore City 2,014 (94) 7* Baltimore County 2,740 (104) 14* Calvert 142 (8) Caroline 69 Carroll 421 (45) Cecil 164 (8) Charles 551 (41) 1* Dorchester 51 (2) Frederick 893 (45) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 371 (6) 7* Howard 831 (18) 1* Kent 73 (4) Montgomery 4,152 (218) 24* Prince George’s 5,738 (213) 11* Queen Anne’s 55 (4) St. Mary’s 145 (7) 1* Somerset 21 Talbot 34 (1) Washington 197 (3) Wicomico 350 (7) Worcester 55 (2) Data Not Available (74) 13*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 256 10-19 539 20-29 2,393 (7) 30-39 3,511 (14) 1* 40-49 3,696 (24) 2* 50-59 3,792 (65) 7* 60-69 2,927 (152) 11* 70-79 2,035 (234) 12* 80+ 1,700 (413) 49* Age Data Not Available (76) 11* Female: 11,130 (483) 52* Male: 9,719 (502) 41* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 7,615 (404) 27* Asian (NH) 434 (36) 3* White (NH) 4,808 (390) 49* Hispanic 3,473 (64) 3* Other (NH) 747 (17) Data Not Available 3,772 (74) 11*