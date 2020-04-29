Maryland Reports 20,849 COVID-19 Cases and 985 Deaths, an Increase of 736 Cases, and 56 Deaths Overnight

April 29, 2020

As of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Maryland reports 20,849 Cases, and 985 deaths, an increase of 736 cases and 56 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases: 20,849
Number of negative test results: 90,080
Number of confirmed deaths: 985
Number of probable deaths: 93
Currently hospitalized: 1645
Acute care: 1,060
Intensive care: 585
Ever hospitalized: 4,402
Released from isolation: 1,361

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 116 (6)
Anne Arundel 1,662 (75) 8*
Baltimore City 2,014 (94) 7*
Baltimore County 2,740 (104) 14*
Calvert 142 (8)
Caroline 69
Carroll 421 (45)
Cecil 164 (8)
Charles 551 (41) 1*
Dorchester 51 (2)
Frederick 893 (45) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 371 (6) 7*
Howard 831 (18) 1*
Kent 73 (4)
Montgomery 4,152 (218) 24*
Prince George’s 5,738 (213) 11*
Queen Anne’s 55 (4)
St. Mary’s 145 (7) 1*
Somerset 21
Talbot 34 (1)
Washington 197 (3)
Wicomico 350 (7)
Worcester 55 (2)
Data Not Available (74) 13*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 256
10-19 539
20-29 2,393 (7)
30-39 3,511 (14) 1*
40-49 3,696 (24) 2*
50-59 3,792 (65) 7*
60-69 2,927 (152) 11*
70-79 2,035 (234) 12*
80+ 1,700 (413) 49*
Age Data Not Available (76) 11*
Female: 11,130 (483) 52*
Male: 9,719 (502) 41*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 7,615 (404) 27*
Asian (NH) 434 (36) 3*
White (NH) 4,808 (390) 49*
Hispanic 3,473 (64) 3*
Other (NH) 747 (17)
Data Not Available 3,772 (74) 11*

