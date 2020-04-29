Governor Larry Hogan Orders Maryland State Flag to be Lowered to Half-Staff at Sunrise on Friday, May 1, 2020, to Honor Our Fallen Heroes
Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the Maryland State Flag lowered to half-staff at sunrise, on Friday, May 1, 2020 and returned to full-staff at sunset, Friday, May 1, 2020 for Fallen Heroes Day.
This day honors Fallen Heroes who have lost their lives in service to our State during the last year.
