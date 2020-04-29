CDC Releases Expanded List of Symptoms, and What to Watch for of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of these symptoms
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Children have similar symptoms to adults and generally have mild illness.
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html