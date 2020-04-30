VIDEO: California Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving at 9:45 AM

On April 30, 2020, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a white Toyota passenger vehicle.

Stephanie Lynn Edwards, 65 of California, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and other traffic citations.

Troopers were looking for Edwards vehicle after she was involved in an altercation nearby and left the scene, when deputies responded to the altercation they were told Edwards was drunk when she left.

The Trooper conducted field sobriety testing on Edwards, and she was placed under arrest at the scene.

Details will be released when the become available.



