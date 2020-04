4,783 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 516 Deaths in Maryland Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Rehabilitation Centers and Jails

There were 4,783 coronavirus cases in the state’s nursing homes as of Thursday, April 30, 2020, and the facilities account for 516 of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths.

These numbers are an increase of 408 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths.

On 4/29/20 the report showed Sagepoint Nursing & Rehabilitation had 129 resident cases and 33 deaths and today the report shows 32 staff cases and 97 resident cases with 1 staff death and 34 resident deaths.

Today’s report also shows the Charles County Detention Center has 2 staff cases and one inmate case with no deaths reported.

Note: This dataset reflects congregate living facilities in Maryland (i.e., nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes with 10 or more occupants) that have confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Data are based on facility reports to MDH, which may be revised if additional information becomes available. Facilities listed report at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Affected Facilities

Adelphi Nursing and Rehabilitation

Staff Cases: 9

Staff Deaths: 1

Resident Cases: 23

Resident Deaths: 3

AlfredHouse Andrus Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 8 Resident Deaths: 0

Althea Woodland Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 9 Resident Deaths: 3 Anchorage Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0 Arbor Terrace Fulton Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Arbor Terrace Waugh Chapel Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 1

Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 11 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 5

Arden Court of Towson Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0

Arden Courts of Potomac Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 17 Resident Deaths: 3

Atria Manresa Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 7 Resident Deaths: 0

Atrium Village Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 16 Resident Deaths: 5

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bridgepark Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Oakview Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 39 Resident Deaths: 4

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Riverview Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Autumn Lake Kent County Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 52 Resident Deaths: 3

Autumn Lake Pikesville Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 59 Resident Deaths: 2

Ballenger Creek – Genesis Healthcare Staff Cases: 39 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 84 Resident Deaths: 11

Baltimore County Detention Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 6 Resident Deaths: 0

Baywoods of Annapolis Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Bedford Court Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 20 Resident Deaths: 2

Bel Pre Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 7 Resident Deaths: 0

Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 1

Bethesda Health and Rehab Staff Cases: 15 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 15 Resident Deaths: 8

Bradford Oaks Center Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane Staff Cases: 16 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 24 Resident Deaths: 8

Brightview Fallsgrove-Rockville Senior Assisted Living and Memory Care Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 1

Brightview Senior Living Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Brightview West End – Brightview Senior Living Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 2

Brookdale Woodward Estates Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 0

Brooke Grove Retirement Community Staff Cases: 15 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 27 Resident Deaths: 2

Cadia Healthcare of Springbrook, MD Staff Cases: 15 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 13 Resident Deaths: 4

Cadia Healthcare Wheaton Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 13 Resident Deaths: 2

Cadia Hyattsville Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 13 Resident Deaths: 4

Calvert County Nursing Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Calvert Manor Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 16 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 53 Resident Deaths: 1

Carriage Hill Staff Cases: 14 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 12 Resident Deaths: 0

Carroll Lutheran Village Staff Cases: 11 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 38 Resident Deaths: 8

Cedar Creek Memory Care Homes- Maple Ridge Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 4

Chapel Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Charles County Detention Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Charlestown Senior Living Community Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 12 Resident Deaths: 1

Chesapeake Shores Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Chesapeake Treatment Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 3

Clinton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 26 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 18 Resident Deaths: 0

Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 10 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 15 Resident Deaths: 2

Collington , The Potomac – Assisted Living Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 1

Corsica Hills Center Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Country Meadows of Frederick Staff Cases: 18 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 23 Resident Deaths: 8

Crescent Cities Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 43 Resident Deaths: 9

Cumberland Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 16 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 73 Resident Deaths: 6

Diakon Senior Living – Hagerstown Robinwood Campus Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Doctors Community Rehabilitation and Patient Care Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 17 Resident Deaths: 1

Edenton Retirement Community Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Ellicott City Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 29 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 89 Resident Deaths: 10

Esther’s Place at Pinewood Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 8 Resident Deaths: 0

Esther’s Place At the Park Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 19 Resident Deaths: 0

Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 23 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 26 Resident Deaths: 6

Fairhaven Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 18 Resident Deaths: 2

Forest Haven Nursing & Rahab Center Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Forest Hill Health & Rehab Center Staff Cases: 20 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 62 Resident Deaths: 4

Forestville Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 15 Resident Deaths: 5

Fox Chase Rehabilitation & Nursing Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 9 Resident Deaths: 4

Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 20 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 26 Resident Deaths: 13

Frederick Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 33 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 67 Resident Deaths: 8

Friends House Retirement Community Staff Cases: 12 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 14 Resident Deaths: 4

Future Care Capitol Region Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 20 Resident Deaths: 3

Future Care Charles Village Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 69 Resident Deaths: 7

Future Care Irvington Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 20 Resident Deaths: 0

Future Care Pineview Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 1

FutureCare Canton Harbor Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 10 Resident Deaths: 0

Futurecare Cherrywood Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 15 Resident Deaths: 1

FutureCare Chesapeake Staff Cases: 43 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 71 Resident Deaths: 13

FutureCare Cold Spring Staff Cases: 13 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 36 Resident Deaths: 6

FutureCare Courtland Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 4

FutureCare Good Samaritan Staff Cases: 10 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 24 Resident Deaths: 2

FutureCare Homewood Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

FutureCare Lochearn Staff Cases: 66 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 154 Resident Deaths: 14

FutureCare Northpoint Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

FutureCare Old Court Staff Cases: 37 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 72 Resident Deaths: 8

FutureCare Pineview Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Genesis Catonsville Commons Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 12 Resident Deaths: 2

Genesis Cromwell Center Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 25 Resident Deaths: 6

Genesis La Plata Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Genesis Loch Raven Staff Cases: 18 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 69 Resident Deaths: 7

Genesis Long Green Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Genesis Multi-Medical Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Genesis Severna Park Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0

Genesis Waldorf Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Genesis Waugh Chapel Staff Cases: 12 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 41 Resident Deaths: 6

Ginger Cove Staff Cases: 13 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 0

Glade Valley Center – Genesis Healthcare Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Gull Creek Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick Staff Cases: 18 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 9 Resident Deaths: 2

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington Staff Cases: 17 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 20 Resident Deaths: 5

Heritage Center Genesis Eldercare Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 15 Resident Deaths: 0

Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 20 Resident Deaths: 5

Hillhaven Assisted Living, Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 12 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 30 Resident Deaths: 0

Homewood Hilltop Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0

Howard County Detention Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Hyattsville Health and Rehab Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 24 Resident Deaths: 1

Ingleside at King Farm Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 1

Inspiration Memory Care Linthicum Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 14 Resident Deaths: 6

Kensington Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 39 Resident Deaths: 2

Kensington Park Staff Cases: 19 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 24 Resident Deaths: 7

Keswick Multi-Care Center Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 9 Resident Deaths: 3

King David Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Largo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Larkin Chase Center Staff Cases: 17 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 60 Resident Deaths: 9

Layhill Center Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 10 Resident Deaths: 6

Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital Staff Cases: 29 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 52 Resident Deaths: 3

Lorien Columbia Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 6 Resident Deaths: 1

Lorien Elkridge Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 8 Resident Deaths: 0

Lorien Mays Chapel Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Manor Care Roland Park Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Manor Care Silver Spring Staff Cases: 17 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 58 Resident Deaths: 16

Manor Care Wheaton Staff Cases: 12 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 56 Resident Deaths: 1

ManorCare Health Services – Chevy Chase Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 1

ManorCare Health Services Bethesda Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

ManorCare Health Services- Rossville Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 32 Resident Deaths: 5

ManorCare Health Services- Towson Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 4 Resident Deaths: 0

ManorCare Potomac Staff Cases: 10 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 1

Maplewood of Park Place, Sunrise Senior Living Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 1

Maria Health Care Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 9 Resident Deaths: 1

Maryland Masonic Homes Staff Cases: 10 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 18 Resident Deaths: 3

Meadow Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Staff Cases: 15 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 18 Resident Deaths: 3

Montgomery Village Health Care Center Staff Cases: 11 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 32 Resident Deaths: 8

New Life Health Living Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 4 Resident Deaths: 1

North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 7 Resident Deaths: 2

Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 13 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 30 Resident Deaths: 5

Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Oak Crest Staff Cases: 11 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 13 Resident Deaths: 3

Oak Manor Center Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 8 Resident Deaths: 1

Oakwood Care Center Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0

Olney Memory Care Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Orchard Hill Health and Rehab Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 1

Ordnance Road Detention Center Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Patapsco Valley Center Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 23 Resident Deaths: 6

Patuxent River Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 2

Peak Health Caton Manor Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 28 Resident Deaths: 3

Pleasant View Nursing Home Staff Cases: 41 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 83 Resident Deaths: 28

Post Acute Care Center Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 27 Resident Deaths: 0

Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 10 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 18 Resident Deaths: 0

Prince George’s County Jail Staff Cases: 31 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 19 Resident Deaths: 0

Regency Care of Silver Spring Staff Cases: 30 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 50 Resident Deaths: 10

Residences at Vantage Point Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 2

Restore Health Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 7 Resident Deaths: 1

Riderwood – Arbor Ridge Staff Cases: 36 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 47 Resident Deaths: 8

Ridgeway Manor Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Rockville Nursing Home Staff Cases: 15 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 36 Resident Deaths: 13

Roland Park Place Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 1

Sagepoint Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff Cases: 32 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 97 Resident Deaths: 34

Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0

Seabury at Springvale Terrace Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Shady Grove Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 1 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 0

Sligo Creek Center – Genesis Healthcare Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 1

Somerford House Frederick Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

South River Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 12 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 19 Resident Deaths: 3

Spa Creek Center Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Spring Grove Psychiatric Hospital Staff Cases: 10 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 22 Resident Deaths: 0

Springfield Hospital Center Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Stella Maris Staff Cases: 8 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 12 Resident Deaths: 2

Sterling Care Frostburg Village Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Sterling Care South Mountain Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 3 Resident Deaths: 1

Summit Park Health & Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Sun Valley Assisted Living Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 16 Resident Deaths: 4

Sunrise at Montgomery Village Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Sunrise of Chevy Chase Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 4 Resident Deaths: 1

Sunrise of Columbia Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 1

Sunrise of Pikesville Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Sunrise of Rockville Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 0 Resident Deaths: 0

Sunrise of Severna Park Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 1

Sunrise Senior Living Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 1 Resident Deaths: 0

Sunrise Senior Living – Sunrise at Fox Hill Staff Cases: 5 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 4 Resident Deaths: 0

Symphony Manor Baltimore Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

The Charleston Senior Community Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 9 Resident Deaths: 5

The Landing of Silver Spring Staff Cases: 9 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 13 Resident Deaths: 2

The Neighborhoods at St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Staff Cases: 4 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 11 Resident Deaths: 0

The Resort at Chester Manor Staff Cases: 1 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 5 Resident Deaths: 0

The W Assisted LIving Staff Cases: 0 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Tranquility of Frederickstowne Staff Cases: 2 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 2 Resident Deaths: 0

Tribute at Black Hill Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 4 Resident Deaths: 0

Villa Rosa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Staff Cases: 3 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 10 Resident Deaths: 0

Village at Augsburg Staff Cases: 7 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 14 Resident Deaths: 2

Village at Rockville Staff Cases: 13 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 17 Resident Deaths: 3

Westgate Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 14 Resident Deaths: 2

Westminster Healtchare Center Staff Cases: 6 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 48 Resident Deaths: 2

Wilson Health Care Center at Asbury Methodist Village Staff Cases: 16 Staff Deaths: 0 Resident Cases: 47 Resident Deaths: 12