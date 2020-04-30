Maryland Reports 21,742 COVID-19 Cases and 1,047 Deaths, an Increase of 893 Cases, and 62 Deaths Overnight

As of Thursday, April 30, 2020, Maryland reports 21,742 Cases, and 1,047 deaths, an increase of 893 cases and 62 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases: 21,742
Number of negative test results: 92,617
Number of confirmed deaths: 1,047
Number of probable deaths: 93
Currently hospitalized: 1711
Acute care: 1,121
Intensive care: 590
Ever hospitalized: 4,559
Released from isolation: 1,432
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|118
|(7)
|Anne Arundel
|1,725
|(83)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|2,068
|(104)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|2,831
|(110)
|13*
|Calvert
|150
|(8)
|Caroline
|71
|Carroll
|436
|(46)
|Cecil
|167
|(8)
|Charles
|564
|(43)
|1*
|Dorchester
|51
|(2)
|Frederick
|918
|(49)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|414
|(6)
|7*
|Howard
|867
|(18)
|1*
|Kent
|79
|(5)
|Montgomery
|4,300
|(229)
|26*
|Prince George’s
|6,043
|(229)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|52
|(6)
|St. Mary’s
|150
|(7)
|1*
|Somerset
|26
|Talbot
|35
|(1)
|Washington
|206
|(4)
|Wicomico
|406
|(7)
|Worcester
|61
|(2)
|Data Not Available
|(73)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|294
|10-19
|573
|20-29
|2,525
|(8)
|30-39
|3,684
|(14)
|1*
|40-49
|3,871
|(26)
|2*
|50-59
|3,939
|(68)
|7*
|60-69
|3,010
|(161)
|11*
|70-79
|2,083
|(251)
|15*
|80+
|1,763
|(444)
|49*
|Age Data Not Available
|(75)
|8*
|Female:
|11,595
|(509)
|52*
|Male:
|10,147
|(538)
|41*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|7,821
|(431)
|30*
|Asian (NH)
|459
|(37)
|3*
|White (NH)
|4,935
|(420)
|49*
|Hispanic
|3,651
|(67)
|3*
|Other (NH)
|793
|(17)
|Data Not Available
|4,083
|(75)
|8*