Maryland Reports 21,742 COVID-19 Cases and 1,047 Deaths, an Increase of 893 Cases, and 62 Deaths Overnight

As of Thursday, April 30, 2020, Maryland reports 21,742 Cases, and 1,047 deaths, an increase of 893 cases and 62 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases: 21,742

Number of negative test results: 92,617

Number of confirmed deaths: 1,047

Number of probable deaths: 93

Currently hospitalized: 1711

Acute care: 1,121

Intensive care: 590

Ever hospitalized: 4,559

Released from isolation: 1,432

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 118 (7) Anne Arundel 1,725 (83) 8* Baltimore City 2,068 (104) 8* Baltimore County 2,831 (110) 13* Calvert 150 (8) Caroline 71 Carroll 436 (46) Cecil 167 (8) Charles 564 (43) 1* Dorchester 51 (2) Frederick 918 (49) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 414 (6) 7* Howard 867 (18) 1* Kent 79 (5) Montgomery 4,300 (229) 26* Prince George’s 6,043 (229) 11* Queen Anne’s 52 (6) St. Mary’s 150 (7) 1* Somerset 26 Talbot 35 (1) Washington 206 (4) Wicomico 406 (7) Worcester 61 (2) Data Not Available (73) 10*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 294 10-19 573 20-29 2,525 (8) 30-39 3,684 (14) 1* 40-49 3,871 (26) 2* 50-59 3,939 (68) 7* 60-69 3,010 (161) 11* 70-79 2,083 (251) 15* 80+ 1,763 (444) 49* Age Data Not Available (75) 8* Female: 11,595 (509) 52* Male: 10,147 (538) 41* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 7,821 (431) 30* Asian (NH) 459 (37) 3* White (NH) 4,935 (420) 49* Hispanic 3,651 (67) 3* Other (NH) 793 (17) Data Not Available 4,083 (75) 8*