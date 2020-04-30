Maryland Reports 21,742 COVID-19 Cases and 1,047 Deaths, an Increase of 893 Cases, and 62 Deaths Overnight

April 30, 2020

As of Thursday, April 30, 2020, Maryland reports 21,742 Cases, and 1,047 deaths, an increase of 893 cases and 62 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases: 21,742
Number of negative test results: 92,617
Number of confirmed deaths: 1,047
Number of probable deaths: 93
Currently hospitalized: 1711
Acute care: 1,121
Intensive care: 590
Ever hospitalized: 4,559
Released from isolation: 1,432

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 118 (7)
Anne Arundel 1,725 (83) 8*
Baltimore City 2,068 (104) 8*
Baltimore County 2,831 (110) 13*
Calvert 150 (8)
Caroline 71
Carroll 436 (46)
Cecil 167 (8)
Charles 564 (43) 1*
Dorchester 51 (2)
Frederick 918 (49) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 414 (6) 7*
Howard 867 (18) 1*
Kent 79 (5)
Montgomery 4,300 (229) 26*
Prince George’s 6,043 (229) 11*
Queen Anne’s 52 (6)
St. Mary’s 150 (7) 1*
Somerset 26
Talbot 35 (1)
Washington 206 (4)
Wicomico 406 (7)
Worcester 61 (2)
Data Not Available (73) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 294
10-19 573
20-29 2,525 (8)
30-39 3,684 (14) 1*
40-49 3,871 (26) 2*
50-59 3,939 (68) 7*
60-69 3,010 (161) 11*
70-79 2,083 (251) 15*
80+ 1,763 (444) 49*
Age Data Not Available (75) 8*
Female: 11,595 (509) 52*
Male: 10,147 (538) 41*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 7,821 (431) 30*
Asian (NH) 459 (37) 3*
White (NH) 4,935 (420) 49*
Hispanic 3,651 (67) 3*
Other (NH) 793 (17)
Data Not Available 4,083 (75) 8*

 

