Deputies Apprehend Man After Shooting Firearm Behind Two Businesses in Waldorf

On April 29, 2020, at 2:50 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11800 block of Holly Lane in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots behind a business.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who indicated they had just seen a man firing a rifle in the parking lot behind a nearby convenience store. When the employee approached, the male walked about 100 yards and stood behind another store where he fired several more rounds. Employees at that business called 911.

Officers canvassed the area and located the man, Joseph Michael Overmiller, 39, of Waldorf, hiding in a wooded area.

Overmiller was in possession of a .22 caliber AR style rifle, and was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment.

Officers also located shell casings in both areas where the man was seen shooting. Although no one was injured, it is not clear at this time if the rounds he fired struck anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC C. Collins at (301) 932-2222.

