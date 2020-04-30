Two EMTs Injured After Prince George’s County Ambulance Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel were responding to a reported structure fire, when a civilian vehicle and an ambulance collided in the intersection of Iverson Street and Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights.

Police fire, and rescue personnel responded and arrived on the scene to find a Toyota pickup truck in the roadway, and the ambulance on its side, with two occupants inside.

Both occupants of the ambulance were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The civilian was not injured, and no other known injuries were reported.

The Prince George’s County Police are currently investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, @PGFDNews

