Waldorf Man Killed in Single Vehicle Motorcycle Collision in Brandywine

On Wednesday, April 29th, at approximately 9:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the area of Brandywine Road and Lee Acres Drive in Brandywine, for the report of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

The victim is 39-year-old Dempsey Herring Jr., of Waldorf. The preliminary investigation revealed Herring was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when for reasons that remain under investigation, he crossed the double yellow line, left the roadway and ultimately struck a pole.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.