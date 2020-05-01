Maryland State Police Seek Assistance in Locating Registered Child Sex Offender

The Maryland State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a registered child sex offender from Baltimore County who is wanted on additional sexual abuse of a minor charges.

The suspect, Anthony Lyvonne Howes, 51, of Halethorpe, Maryland has been missing since at least November 4, 2019, when troopers from the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team sought to arrest him at his home on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor in Centreville, Maryland.

In addition to the arrest warrant on the most recent charges, Howes also has an arrest warrant issued by the Baltimore County Police Department for providing false information when he registered as a sex offender in Maryland. Howes, who is listed as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds, was last known to be located in Baltimore County.

Anyone with information on Howes’s whereabouts can either call or text the Maryland State Apprehension Team at 410-996-4837.

