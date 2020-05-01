19-Year-Old Arrested After Armed Home Invasion, Armed Robbery and Assault on Woman in Severn

On April 28, 2020 at approximately 7:50 p.m officers responded for a home invasion in the 1600 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. The male suspect, who was known to the victims, entered the residence, went into her upstairs bedroom and pointed a gun at a female resident, physically assaulted her and demanded her purse.

The suspect took the victim’s purse and fled the residence. A male resident pursued the suspect outside where the suspect then pointed the weapon at the male victim and continued to flee. Officers recovered the victim’s purse from a trash can outside. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect who was later located and placed into custody.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The suspect is Dashaun Darrell Henson, 19, of Severn. He has been charged with the following.:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault – 1st Degree

Assault – 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Firearm Use / Fel-Viol-Crime

Handgun on Person

Theft: $100 to Under $1500

Cred Card: Steal Another’s

Burglary- 4th Degree