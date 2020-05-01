Maryland Sees Largest Increase of COVID-19 Cases Yet, Reporting 23,472 Cases and 1,098 Deaths, an Increase of 1,730 Cases and 51 Deaths

As of Friday, May 1, 2020, Maryland sees the largest increase of COVID-19 Cases to date, with the total number of cases being 23,472 cases with 1,098 deaths, which is an increase overnight of 1,730 cases and 51 deaths.

An additional 4,894 test came back negative, bringing the total to 97,511 negative cases.

Number of confirmed cases : 23,472

Number of negative test results : 97,511

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,098

Number of probable deaths : 94

Currently hospitalized : 1,668

Acute care : 1,100

Intensive care : 568

Ever hospitalized : 4,718

Released from isolation : 1,517

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 118 (7) Anne Arundel 1,807 (82) 8* Baltimore City 2,162 (106) 9* Baltimore County 3,013 (116) 13* Calvert 161 (9) Caroline 74 Carroll 460 (46) Cecil 176 (8) Charles 611 (44) 2* Dorchester 54 (2) Frederick 942 (49) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 437 (9) 6* Howard 896 (18) 1* Kent 86 (4) Montgomery 4,754 (236) 26* Prince George’s 6,735 (231) 12* Queen Anne’s 52 (7) St. Mary’s 159 (7) Somerset 30 Talbot 35 (1) Washington 216 (4) Wicomico 425 (7) Worcester 65 (2) 1* Data not available (103) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 330 10-19 652 20-29 2,742 (8) 30-39 4,025 (14) 1* 40-49 4,226 (28) 2* 50-59 4,242 (68) 8* 60-69 3,215 (164) 11* 70-79 2,181 (259) 14* 80+ 1,859 (453) 51* Data not available (104) 7* Female 12,500 (531) 51* Male 10,972 (567) 43*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 8,093 (436) 30* Asian (NH) 475 (38) 3* White (NH) 5,147 (436) 51* Hispanic 3,884 (69) 3* Other (NH) 840 (16) Data not available 5,033 (103) 7*