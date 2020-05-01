Maryland Sees Largest Increase of COVID-19 Cases Yet, Reporting 23,472 Cases and 1,098 Deaths, an Increase of 1,730 Cases and 51 Deaths

As of Friday, May 1, 2020, Maryland sees the largest increase of COVID-19 Cases to date, with the total number of cases being 23,472 cases with 1,098 deaths, which is an increase overnight of 1,730 cases and 51 deaths.
An additional 4,894 test came back negative, bringing the total to 97,511 negative cases.
Number of confirmed cases : 23,472
Number of negative test results : 97,511
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,098
Number of probable deaths : 94
Currently hospitalized : 1,668
Acute care : 1,100
Intensive care : 568
Ever hospitalized : 4,718
Released from isolation : 1,517
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|118
|(7)
|Anne Arundel
|1,807
|(82)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|2,162
|(106)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,013
|(116)
|13*
|Calvert
|161
|(9)
|Caroline
|74
|Carroll
|460
|(46)
|Cecil
|176
|(8)
|Charles
|611
|(44)
|2*
|Dorchester
|54
|(2)
|Frederick
|942
|(49)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|437
|(9)
|6*
|Howard
|896
|(18)
|1*
|Kent
|86
|(4)
|Montgomery
|4,754
|(236)
|26*
|Prince George’s
|6,735
|(231)
|12*
|Queen Anne’s
|52
|(7)
|St. Mary’s
|159
|(7)
|Somerset
|30
|Talbot
|35
|(1)
|Washington
|216
|(4)
|Wicomico
|425
|(7)
|Worcester
|65
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(103)
|9*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|330
|10-19
|652
|20-29
|2,742
|(8)
|30-39
|4,025
|(14)
|1*
|40-49
|4,226
|(28)
|2*
|50-59
|4,242
|(68)
|8*
|60-69
|3,215
|(164)
|11*
|70-79
|2,181
|(259)
|14*
|80+
|1,859
|(453)
|51*
|Data not available
|(104)
|7*
|Female
|12,500
|(531)
|51*
|Male
|10,972
|(567)
|43*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|8,093
|(436)
|30*
|Asian (NH)
|475
|(38)
|3*
|White (NH)
|5,147
|(436)
|51*
|Hispanic
|3,884
|(69)
|3*
|Other (NH)
|840
|(16)
|Data not available
|5,033
|(103)
|7*