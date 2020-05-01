Maryland Sees Largest Increase of COVID-19 Cases Yet, Reporting 23,472 Cases and 1,098 Deaths, an Increase of 1,730 Cases and 51 Deaths

May 1, 2020

As of Friday, May 1, 2020, Maryland sees the largest increase of COVID-19 Cases to date, with the total number of cases being 23,472 cases with 1,098 deaths, which is an increase overnight of 1,730 cases and 51 deaths.

An additional 4,894 test came back negative, bringing the total to 97,511 negative cases.

Number of confirmed cases : 23,472
Number of negative test results : 97,511
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,098
Number of probable deaths : 94
Currently hospitalized : 1,668
Acute care : 1,100
Intensive care : 568
Ever hospitalized : 4,718
Released from isolation : 1,517

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 118 (7)
Anne Arundel 1,807 (82) 8*
Baltimore City 2,162 (106) 9*
Baltimore County 3,013 (116) 13*
Calvert 161 (9)
Caroline 74
Carroll 460 (46)
Cecil 176 (8)
Charles 611 (44) 2*
Dorchester 54 (2)
Frederick 942 (49) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 437 (9) 6*
Howard 896 (18) 1*
Kent 86 (4)
Montgomery 4,754 (236) 26*
Prince George’s 6,735 (231) 12*
Queen Anne’s 52 (7)
St. Mary’s 159 (7)
Somerset 30
Talbot 35 (1)
Washington 216 (4)
Wicomico 425 (7)
Worcester 65 (2) 1*
Data not available (103) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 330
10-19 652
20-29 2,742 (8)
30-39 4,025 (14) 1*
40-49 4,226 (28) 2*
50-59 4,242 (68) 8*
60-69 3,215 (164) 11*
70-79 2,181 (259) 14*
80+ 1,859 (453) 51*
Data not available (104) 7*
Female 12,500 (531) 51*
Male 10,972 (567) 43*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 8,093 (436) 30*
Asian (NH) 475 (38) 3*
White (NH) 5,147 (436) 51*
Hispanic 3,884 (69) 3*
Other (NH) 840 (16)
Data not available 5,033 (103) 7*


This entry was posted on May 1, 2020 at 11:14 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.