45-Year-Old Lexington Park Babysitter Charged with Felony Child Abuse and Assault of Two Infant children

On April 15, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Trooper First Class A. Opirhory and Master Trooper J. Preston from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on Ricky Drive, in Hollywood, for a reported child abuse.

Upon arrival and making contact with the two complainants, both advised that their child care provider was discovered on the Ring Security surveillance system, abusing their two infant children.

After review of the evidence and conferring with the State’s Attorney’s Office, a felony warrant for Child Abuse in the Second Degree and Second Degree Assault was obtained.

On April 19, 2020 the felony warrant was served on the child care provider, identified a Rachel Dawn McGraw, 45 of Lexington Park.

McGraw was arrested and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing.

She was released April 27th after posting a $5,000 bond.

