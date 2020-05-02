TRAFFIC ALERT: Large Funeral Procession for Marcus Paxton to Travel Through Prince George, Anne Arundel, St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles Counties

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, between 10:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel will be escorting Marcus Paxton on his “Coming Home” ride from Baltimore City, traveling South through Anne Arundel County, into Prince George’s County, into Charles County, into Calvert County, and into St Mary’s County, ending at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Company 3 in Lexington Park.

The following intersections and roadways will be blocked off to allow the Funeral Procession through safely.

Three Notch Road at Corporate Drive

Three Notch Road at FDR Boulevard. (At Ledo’s Pizza)

Three Notch Road at Great Mills Road

Great Mills Road at North Shangri-La Drive

Great Mills Road at South Shangri-La Drive

Three Notch Road at Exploration Drive

Three Notch Road at Expedition Drive

Three Notch Road at Pegg Road

Willows Road and South Shangri La Drive

Great Mills Road and FDR Boulevard.

Patuxent Beach Road at the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge on the St. Mary’s County Side

A traditional Memorial Service will take place in the coming months (once state guidelines allow) which the departments will also participate in as well.

Police, fire, and rescue personnel from Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County apparatus will be participating in the procession with police motorcades.

Please use caution in the area, watch for vehicles and pedestrians at the intersections in the roadway.

