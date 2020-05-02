Maryland Sees Another Large Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Total of 24,473 with 1,156 deaths, an Increase Overnight of 1,001 Cases and 58 Deaths

As of Saturday, May 2, 2020, Maryland reports another large increase in COVID-19 Cases, putting the total to 24,473 cases and 1,156 deaths. An increase of 1,001 cases and 58 deaths.
Number of negative test results is now at a total of 101,049, with 3,538 negative test results in the last 24 hours.
Number of confirmed cases : 24,473
Number of negative test results : 101,049
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,156
Number of probable deaths : 95
Currently hospitalized : 1,657
Acute care : 1,091
Intensive care : 566
Ever hospitalized : 4,910
Released from isolation : 1,590
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|121
|(8)
|Anne Arundel
|1,885
|(86)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|2,237
|(117)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,183
|(125)
|14*
|Calvert
|160
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|79
|Carroll
|480
|(46)
|Cecil
|187
|(8)
|Charles
|622
|(45)
|2*
|Dorchester
|59
|(2)
|Frederick
|976
|(52)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|468
|(10)
|6*
|Howard
|931
|(19)
|1*
|Kent
|80
|(4)
|Montgomery
|4,919
|(256)
|26*
|Prince George’s
|7,041
|(257)
|12*
|Queen Anne’s
|57
|(8)
|St. Mary’s
|164
|(7)
|Somerset
|32
|Talbot
|39
|(1)
|Washington
|225
|(6)
|Wicomico
|452
|(10)
|Worcester
|72
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(77)
|8*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|348
|10-19
|701
|20-29
|2,868
|(8)
|30-39
|4,207
|(16)
|1*
|40-49
|4,377
|(28)
|2*
|50-59
|4,400
|(76)
|8*
|60-69
|3,350
|(176)
|11*
|70-79
|2,270
|(285)
|14*
|80+
|1,952
|(490)
|52*
|Data not available
|(77)
|7*
|Female
|13,005
|(554)
|53*
|Male
|11,468
|(602)
|42*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|8,470
|(482)
|31*
|Asian (NH)
|502
|(39)
|3*
|White (NH)
|5,385
|(468)
|51*
|Hispanic
|4,258
|(70)
|3*
|Other (NH)
|876
|(18)
|Data not available
|4,982
|(79)
|7*