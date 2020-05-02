Maryland Sees Another Large Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Total of 24,473 with 1,156 deaths, an Increase Overnight of 1,001 Cases and 58 Deaths





As of Saturday, May 2, 2020, Maryland reports another large increase in COVID-19 Cases, putting the total to 24,473 cases and 1,156 deaths. An increase of 1,001 cases and 58 deaths.

Number of negative test results is now at a total of 101,049, with 3,538 negative test results in the last 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases : 24,473

Number of negative test results : 101,049

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,156

Number of probable deaths : 95

Currently hospitalized : 1,657

Acute care : 1,091

Intensive care : 566

Ever hospitalized : 4,910

Released from isolation : 1,590

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 121 (8) Anne Arundel 1,885 (86) 8* Baltimore City 2,237 (117) 9* Baltimore County 3,183 (125) 14* Calvert 160 (10) 1* Caroline 79 Carroll 480 (46) Cecil 187 (8) Charles 622 (45) 2* Dorchester 59 (2) Frederick 976 (52) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 468 (10) 6* Howard 931 (19) 1* Kent 80 (4) Montgomery 4,919 (256) 26* Prince George’s 7,041 (257) 12* Queen Anne’s 57 (8) St. Mary’s 164 (7) Somerset 32 Talbot 39 (1) Washington 225 (6) Wicomico 452 (10) Worcester 72 (2) 1* Data not available (77) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 348 10-19 701 20-29 2,868 (8) 30-39 4,207 (16) 1* 40-49 4,377 (28) 2* 50-59 4,400 (76) 8* 60-69 3,350 (176) 11* 70-79 2,270 (285) 14* 80+ 1,952 (490) 52* Data not available (77) 7* Female 13,005 (554) 53* Male 11,468 (602) 42*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 8,470 (482) 31* Asian (NH) 502 (39) 3* White (NH) 5,385 (468) 51* Hispanic 4,258 (70) 3* Other (NH) 876 (18) Data not available 4,982 (79) 7*