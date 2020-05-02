Maryland Sees Another Large Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Total of 24,473 with 1,156 deaths, an Increase Overnight of 1,001 Cases and 58 Deaths

May 2, 2020



As of Saturday, May 2, 2020, Maryland reports another large increase in COVID-19 Cases, putting the total to 24,473 cases and 1,156 deaths. An increase of 1,001 cases and 58 deaths.

Number of negative test results is now at a total of 101,049, with 3,538 negative test results in the last 24 hours.

Number of confirmed cases : 24,473
Number of negative test results : 101,049
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,156
Number of probable deaths : 95
Currently hospitalized : 1,657
Acute care : 1,091
Intensive care : 566
Ever hospitalized : 4,910
Released from isolation : 1,590

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 121 (8)
Anne Arundel 1,885 (86) 8*
Baltimore City 2,237 (117) 9*
Baltimore County 3,183 (125) 14*
Calvert 160 (10) 1*
Caroline 79
Carroll 480 (46)
Cecil 187 (8)
Charles 622 (45) 2*
Dorchester 59 (2)
Frederick 976 (52) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 468 (10) 6*
Howard 931 (19) 1*
Kent 80 (4)
Montgomery 4,919 (256) 26*
Prince George’s 7,041 (257) 12*
Queen Anne’s 57 (8)
St. Mary’s 164 (7)
Somerset 32
Talbot 39 (1)
Washington 225 (6)
Wicomico 452 (10)
Worcester 72 (2) 1*
Data not available (77) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 348
10-19 701
20-29 2,868 (8)
30-39 4,207 (16) 1*
40-49 4,377 (28) 2*
50-59 4,400 (76) 8*
60-69 3,350 (176) 11*
70-79 2,270 (285) 14*
80+ 1,952 (490) 52*
Data not available (77) 7*
Female 13,005 (554) 53*
Male 11,468 (602) 42*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 8,470 (482) 31*
Asian (NH) 502 (39) 3*
White (NH) 5,385 (468) 51*
Hispanic 4,258 (70) 3*
Other (NH) 876 (18)
Data not available 4,982 (79) 7*


This entry was posted on May 2, 2020 at 10:13 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.