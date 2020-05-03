State Fire Marshal Investigating Large Barn Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., more than 40 firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District and Charles County responded to the 27800 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported barn on fire.

Dispatchers advised all responding units the 911 center received multiple calls stating they heard an explosion and then saw the whole barn on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a large barn fully engulfed in flames threatening other structures.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

