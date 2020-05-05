AUDIO: Two Subjects Overdose in Mechanicsville, One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Suffering Head Injury from Fall

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 8:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 40400 block of Waterview Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported double overdose, with one subject possibly not breathing.

Dispatchers advised police were already enroute to the residence for a routine check the welfare after a 911 hangup, when they received another 911 call stating two subjects had overdosed, and one subject was possibly not breathing.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm two subjects had overdosed, with both patients breathing and one patient suffering from a head injury after falling. Police requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Emergency medical technicians transported one patient to a nearby landing zone, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed, and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

The second victim refused care.

Police are handling the incident.

