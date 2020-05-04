VIDEO: Man Runs from Police and Gets Stuck in Drainage Pipe in Hollywood

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the 23500 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported domestic assault.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Anthony John Knittel assaulted family members and left the scene prior to the arrival of police, and was described as wearing jeans, a t-shirt and carrying a plastic bag.

Police located the subject running towards a ditch on the Southbound side of Three Notch Road. Officers gave chase and once police caught up to the suspect, he was found laying in the drainage pipe under Three Notch Road near Airport Road, and had made it halfway across towards the Northbound side of Three Notch Road near Mervell Dean Road.

Police made contact with the suspect on both sides of the drainage pipe who reported he was stuck in the pipe.

Fire and rescue personnel were then alerted for the confined space rescue at 11:17 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, and Bay District responded, with 911 Communications advising the call was to assist the police for a person stuck in a storm drain after a chase.

Units from Hollywood arrived on the scene and shortly after arrival, the incident was scaled back shortly with the police handling the incident with the suspect becoming unstuck and taken into custody, the incident was terminated and units returned back to service.

Anthony John Knittel, 37 of Hollywood, was arrested on the scene for an active arrest warrant, and is currently being held on a no bond status.

Charging documents and updates will be provided when they become available.

No known injuries were reported.

