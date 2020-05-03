Hollywood Volunteers Rescue Man Who Fell Down Cliff on Riding Lawnmower in Hollywood, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 45300 block of Scotch Neck Road and Daniels Road in Hollywood, for the injuries after a long fall down an embankment.

Dispatchers then advised the victim, an 83-year-old male was on a riding lawnmower when the victim and lawnmower rolled down an approximately 15 foot embankment.

Rescue Squad 7, Utility 7, Chief 7, and Chief 7A responded with 13 volunteers, along with emergency medical personnel and advanced life support medics.

First arriving units found a male who fell down a 20 foot cliff with injuries sustained from the fall and the lawnmower.

Chief 7 established the Command of the incident with the Rescue Squad splitting up the crew deploying to the patient supervised by Lt. Insley, while the rest of the crew, supplemented by Utility 7 began setting up a rope system supervised by Lt. Brady, and Capt. Abell.

The crews immediately put together a 3 to 1 haul system and had the patient packaged and turned over to EMS in under 20 minutes of arrival.

The patient was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

