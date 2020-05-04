VIDEO: Two Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On May 3, 2020, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20900 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported single vehicle collision. Upon arrival deputies located a vehicle off the roadway with three injured occupants. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2004 Ford Expedition operated by Calvin Matthew Douglas, 35 of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, in the area of Turkey Neck Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The rear-seat passenger, Jamie Shammara Nicole Biscoe, 32 of Lexington Park, was ejected from the vehicle. Biscoe and the front-seat passenger Blair Elizabeth Spicer, 29 of Great Mills, were flown to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries and at this time are in stable condition.

Douglas was transported to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension 78031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

5/3/2020: On Monday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Gelrud Court in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one subject possibly ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and in the woods, with first responders confirming one patient was ejected from the vehicle.

The family of the victims arrived on the scene prior to first responders and placed two victims into another vehicle, the victim located in the passenger seat was extremely intoxicated.

While fire and rescue personnel rendered aid to the victims, police dealt with at least three subjects causing a disturbance and arguments with the Officers.

Two victims were transported to the Spring Ridge Middle School, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center by

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

