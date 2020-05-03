Maryland Reports 25,462 Cases of COVID-19, and 1,182 Deaths, an Increase of 989 Cases and 26 Deaths





25,462107,3321,182991,6351,0705655,0511,666

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 124 (12) Anne Arundel 1,959 (88) 8* Baltimore City 2,319 (120) 9* Baltimore County 3,301 (133) 14* Calvert 162 (10) 1* Caroline 95 Carroll 494 (46) Cecil 188 (9) Charles 637 (47) 3* Dorchester 71 (2) Frederick 1,004 (54) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 479 (10) 6* Howard 969 (19) 1* Kent 91 (6) Montgomery 5,150 (268) 27* Prince George’s 7,333 (265) 12* Queen Anne’s 60 (8) St. Mary’s 165 (7) Somerset 33 Talbot 44 (1) Washington 232 (6) Wicomico 473 (10) Worcester 75 (2) 1* Data not available (59) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 369 10-19 743 20-29 3,043 (8) 30-39 4,388 (16) 1* 40-49 4,534 (30) 3* 50-59 4,532 (83) 8* 60-69 3,459 (186) 11* 70-79 2,338 (292) 14* 80+ 2,056 (506) 53* Data not available (61) 9* Female 13,493 (566) 55* Male 11,969 (616) 44*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 8,871 (500) 31* Asian (NH) 530 (39) 3* White (NH) 5,698 (486) 52* Hispanic 4,625 (78) 4* Other (NH) 989 (18) Data not available 4,749 (61) 9*