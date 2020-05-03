Maryland Reports 25,462 Cases of COVID-19, and 1,182 Deaths, an Increase of 989 Cases and 26 Deaths

May 3, 2020



Number of confirmed cases : 25,462
Number of negative test results : 107,332
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,182
Number of probable deaths : 99
Currently hospitalized : 1,635
Acute care : 1,070
Intensive care : 565
Ever hospitalized : 5,051
Released from isolation : 1,666

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 124 (12)
Anne Arundel 1,959 (88) 8*
Baltimore City 2,319 (120) 9*
Baltimore County 3,301 (133) 14*
Calvert 162 (10) 1*
Caroline 95
Carroll 494 (46)
Cecil 188 (9)
Charles 637 (47) 3*
Dorchester 71 (2)
Frederick 1,004 (54) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 479 (10) 6*
Howard 969 (19) 1*
Kent 91 (6)
Montgomery 5,150 (268) 27*
Prince George’s 7,333 (265) 12*
Queen Anne’s 60 (8)
St. Mary’s 165 (7)
Somerset 33
Talbot 44 (1)
Washington 232 (6)
Wicomico 473 (10)
Worcester 75 (2) 1*
Data not available (59) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 369
10-19 743
20-29 3,043 (8)
30-39 4,388 (16) 1*
40-49 4,534 (30) 3*
50-59 4,532 (83) 8*
60-69 3,459 (186) 11*
70-79 2,338 (292) 14*
80+ 2,056 (506) 53*
Data not available (61) 9*
Female 13,493 (566) 55*
Male 11,969 (616) 44*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 8,871 (500) 31*
Asian (NH) 530 (39) 3*
White (NH) 5,698 (486) 52*
Hispanic 4,625 (78) 4*
Other (NH) 989 (18)
Data not available 4,749 (61) 9*


