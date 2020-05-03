Maryland Reports 25,462 Cases of COVID-19, and 1,182 Deaths, an Increase of 989 Cases and 26 Deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 25,462
Number of negative test results : 107,332
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,182
Number of probable deaths : 99
Currently hospitalized : 1,635
Acute care : 1,070
Intensive care : 565
Ever hospitalized : 5,051
Released from isolation : 1,666
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|124
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|1,959
|(88)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|2,319
|(120)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,301
|(133)
|14*
|Calvert
|162
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|95
|Carroll
|494
|(46)
|Cecil
|188
|(9)
|Charles
|637
|(47)
|3*
|Dorchester
|71
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,004
|(54)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|479
|(10)
|6*
|Howard
|969
|(19)
|1*
|Kent
|91
|(6)
|Montgomery
|5,150
|(268)
|27*
|Prince George’s
|7,333
|(265)
|12*
|Queen Anne’s
|60
|(8)
|St. Mary’s
|165
|(7)
|Somerset
|33
|Talbot
|44
|(1)
|Washington
|232
|(6)
|Wicomico
|473
|(10)
|Worcester
|75
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(59)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|369
|10-19
|743
|20-29
|3,043
|(8)
|30-39
|4,388
|(16)
|1*
|40-49
|4,534
|(30)
|3*
|50-59
|4,532
|(83)
|8*
|60-69
|3,459
|(186)
|11*
|70-79
|2,338
|(292)
|14*
|80+
|2,056
|(506)
|53*
|Data not available
|(61)
|9*
|Female
|13,493
|(566)
|55*
|Male
|11,969
|(616)
|44*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|8,871
|(500)
|31*
|Asian (NH)
|530
|(39)
|3*
|White (NH)
|5,698
|(486)
|52*
|Hispanic
|4,625
|(78)
|4*
|Other (NH)
|989
|(18)
|Data not available
|4,749
|(61)
|9*