La Plata and Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Departments Save Trapped Kitten in Spillway at Hospital

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, police and firefighters responded to the UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, for the confined space animal rescue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a kitten trapped in the spillway at the hospital.

La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and Confined Space Team from Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department reporting the were working on the scene to save the kitten.

Updates will be provided when they become available!

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

