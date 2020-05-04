26,408 Total COVID-19 Cases in Maryland, with 1,216 Deaths – An Increase of 2,936 cases and 118 Deaths Over the Weekend

As of Monday, May 4, 2020, Maryland has a total of 26,408 cases with 1,216 deaths, which is an increase of 2,936 cases and 118 deaths over the weekend.
An additional 13,076 test came back negative, bringing the total to 110,587 negative cases.
Number of confirmed cases : 26,408
Number of negative test results : 110,587
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,216
Number of probable deaths : 101
Currently hospitalized : 1,649
Acute care : 1,086
Intensive care : 563
Ever hospitalized : 5,199
Released from isolation : 1,695
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
Breakdown by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|126
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,018
|(93)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|2,411
|(120)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,448
|(136)
|15*
|Calvert
|171
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|98
|Carroll
|506
|(47)
|Cecil
|194
|(10)
|Charles
|651
|(47)
|3*
|Dorchester
|75
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,038
|(55)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|491
|(10)
|6*
|Howard
|992
|(21)
|1*
|Kent
|95
|(7)
|Montgomery
|5,384
|(274)
|27*
|Prince George’s
|7,598
|(271)
|13*
|Queen Anne’s
|63
|(8)
|St. Mary’s
|168
|(7)
|Somerset
|35
|Talbot
|45
|(1)
|Washington
|237
|(6)
|Wicomico
|480
|(10)
|Worcester
|80
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(67)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|385
|10-19
|769
|20-29
|3,184
|(8)
|30-39
|4,550
|(17)
|1*
|40-49
|4,696
|(30)
|3*
|50-59
|4,687
|(85)
|8*
|60-69
|3,569
|(191)
|12*
|70-79
|2,424
|(296)
|14*
|80+
|2,144
|(519)
|54*
|Data not available
|(70)
|9*
|Female
|13,936
|(581)
|55*
|Male
|12,472
|(635)
|46*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|9,147
|(503)
|33*
|Asian (NH)
|547
|(41)
|3*
|White (NH)
|5,873
|(503)
|52*
|Hispanic
|4,892
|(81)
|4*
|Other (NH)
|1,040
|(18)
|Data not available
|4,909
|(70)
|9*