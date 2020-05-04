26,408 Total COVID-19 Cases in Maryland, with 1,216 Deaths – An Increase of 2,936 cases and 118 Deaths Over the Weekend

May 4, 2020



As of Monday, May 4, 2020, Maryland has a total of 26,408 cases with 1,216 deaths, which is an increase of 2,936 cases and 118 deaths over the weekend.

An additional 13,076 test came back negative, bringing the total to 110,587 negative cases.

Number of confirmed cases : 26,408
Number of negative test results : 110,587
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,216
Number of probable deaths : 101
Currently hospitalized : 1,649
Acute care : 1,086
Intensive care : 563
Ever hospitalized : 5,199
Released from isolation : 1,695

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

Breakdown by County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 126 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,018 (93) 8*
Baltimore City 2,411 (120) 9*
Baltimore County 3,448 (136) 15*
Calvert 171 (10) 1*
Caroline 98
Carroll 506 (47)
Cecil 194 (10)
Charles 651 (47) 3*
Dorchester 75 (2)
Frederick 1,038 (55) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 491 (10) 6*
Howard 992 (21) 1*
Kent 95 (7)
Montgomery 5,384 (274) 27*
Prince George’s 7,598 (271) 13*
Queen Anne’s 63 (8)
St. Mary’s 168 (7)
Somerset 35
Talbot 45 (1)
Washington 237 (6)
Wicomico 480 (10)
Worcester 80 (2) 1*
Data not available (67) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 385
10-19 769
20-29 3,184 (8)
30-39 4,550 (17) 1*
40-49 4,696 (30) 3*
50-59 4,687 (85) 8*
60-69 3,569 (191) 12*
70-79 2,424 (296) 14*
80+ 2,144 (519) 54*
Data not available (70) 9*
Female 13,936 (581) 55*
Male 12,472 (635) 46*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 9,147 (503) 33*
Asian (NH) 547 (41) 3*
White (NH) 5,873 (503) 52*
Hispanic 4,892 (81) 4*
Other (NH) 1,040 (18)
Data not available 4,909 (70) 9*

