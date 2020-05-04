State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Boat Fire in White Plains

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 12:53 p.m., police responded to 10651 Deacon Road in White Plains, for the boat fire reported out.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a custom designed, aluminum boat with significant fire damage to the cockpit and hull.

The owner has been identified as John McNay, with the loss of structure/contents valued at $85,000.00

The damage was discovered by the owner of storage location, with the fire already out upon discovery.

Through the investigation and evidence obtained at the scene, the fire was determined to be intentionally set and started within the cockpit of the boat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (443)550-6834.

No injuries were reported.

