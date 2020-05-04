Letter to the Editor: National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), from the St. Mary’s County Health Department

Dear Editor: We celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) each year in appreciation of the dedicated men and women who give of themselves to selflessly provide care, encouragement and support for patients, families and their community. This year, due to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, now more than ever most of us have seen the sacrifices our nurses make behind the scenes every day.

At the frontline of a world public health crisis, nursing professionals deserve special recognition for their dedication to delivering compassionate care and demonstrating ethical practice in the healthcare profession. Nurses are integral members of healthcare teams who are committed to providing quality health care services while respecting the dignity and humanity of those in healing.

Patients rely on our nurses for medical support and compassion, and nurses show empathy by caring for the body, mind and spirit. Nurses are healers, advocates, teachers and friends who work tirelessly at all hours of the day and night.

On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Health Department, I give my thanks to all nurses for their life-saving care and life-changing work. I am proud to work alongside nurses, here at the health department and in this community, as we serve our residents. My heartfelt thanks go out to all of them.

Sincerely,

Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer