Calvert Marine Museum Cancels Summer Waterside Music Series Concerts

Calvert Marine Museum posted the following message on their website:

After considering the advice of state leaders, medical professionals, and our partners in the entertainment industry, we can now provide you with an update on our current plan for this summer.

We are heartbroken to share that the museum will be unable to host any concerts this year. With such an uncertain environment, and with the best interest of our small community foremost in our minds, we believe this is the right course of action. We are currently working with Old Dominion, and other performers that had not yet been announced, to reschedule their concert dates for summer 2021.

In the meantime, as we patiently wait for a time when live music can bring us together again, there are still ways to stay connected to our Waterside Music Community. One exciting way will be through a new exhibit that we are putting together right now. The exhibit celebrates the 35 years of summer concerts that our local community helped to grow into a successful fundraising series that supports the museum year-round.

The Waterside Team is working behind the scenes to get this ready and wants to hear from you. Visit calvertmarinemuseum.com/watersidememories to share your pictures and stories about what the Waterside Music Series means to you. If your submission is selected for inclusion in the exhibit, you’ll be notified so you can join us for the opening.

This is going to be a tough year for all of us, but we cannot wait to move forward, open our doors, and celebrate with every single one of you again.

