Vascular Surgeon Joseph C. Wuamett, MD, RPVI Joins CalvertHealth, Center for Vascular Care

CalvertHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified vascular surgeon Joseph C. Wuamett, MD, RPVI to the Center for Vascular Care at CalvertHealth. He brings broad-based experience in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of vascular issues from varicose veins to aortic aneurysms as well as dialysis access and chronic wounds.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Wuamett to our growing team of surgical specialists and providers. He will help meet an important need in our community and expand the expertise that our organization offers,” said CalvertHealth President & CEO Dean Teague.

He comes to CalvertHealth from Cardiology Associates in Annapolis, where he developed an outstanding reputation among referring providers and patients in both Anne Arundel and Calvert counties. He is noted for being knowledgeable, a good listener and explaining thoroughly and understandably.

In his practice every patient is unique. “They all have a very specific set of values, personal history and medical history that makes them different from everyone else,” said Dr. Wuamett. “The solution to a problem for one patient may be very different from what it is for another. When a patient leaves my office, I want them to feel I have been thoughtful, caring and thorough. They should be confident that I will always put their interests first.”

He completed his general surgery training at St. Luke’s- Roosevelt Hospital in New York City and his fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Dr. Wuamett has a strong interest in the minimally invasive and open surgical treatment of peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, venous insufficiency/varicose veins and dialysis access. Additionally, he has extensive experience in wound care, particularly chronic, non-healing wounds of the lower extremity.

The Center for Vascular Care is located at 110 Hospital Road, Suite 213 in Prince Frederick. To make an appointment, call 410.414.2790. For more information, visit CalvertHealthMedicine.org.

