Police Investigating Fatal Overdose in Great Mills

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 45700 block of Guenther Drive in Great Mills, for the reported overdose with one not breathing.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported the patient overdosed, then called back stating the patient was not breathing and turning blue and vomiting.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 30-year-old male not breathing, and started life saving measures. First responders used at least two doses of Narcan on the scene.

The patient was declared deceased by paramedics at 9:20 p.m.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.