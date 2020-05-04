VIDEO: Smoke Detectors Alert Four Adults and Two Children of Fast Moving Structure Fire in Capitol Heights, Fire Deemed Accidental

On Monday, May 4, 2020, at approximately 11:35 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7200 block of Joplin Street in Capitol Heights, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story duplex with fire showing from the front and rear of the residence.

Prince George County Fire Officials reported the fire was deemed accidental and originated on back deck of home, the fire was caused by improper storage/disposal of used BBQ charcoals.

The estimated damage to structure and contents is deemed $150,000

Firefighters reported four adults and two children self-evacuated from one home of the duplex where the fire originated, and due to the high wind conditions, the fire spread into the adjoining residence which was unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

All videos and photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.



