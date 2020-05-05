Fire Marshals Arrest Charles County Man After Setting His Hughesville House on Fire

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged a Charles County man yesterday after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting fire to a family-owned, single-family dwelling.

The home was co-owned by the suspect, Paul Sherwood Swann, age 55, and his brother Wardell Swann.

On April 24, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6840 Swann Gate Place for the emergency evaluation of a subject. While en route, the Sheriff’s Office requested Deputy State Fire Marshals respond as well to investigate a dwelling fire at a neighboring address that occurred earlier in the day. During their investigation, Swann was developed as a suspect. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and is considered a total loss. No fire departments were requested on the day of the fire.

On May 4, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Paul Sherwood Swann was charged with First Degree Arson and was arrested by members of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police at his residence. Swann was transported to the Charles County Detention Center. If found guilty, Swann could face 30-years imprisonment and $250,000.00 in fines

