Maryland Reports 27,117 COVID-19 Cases and 1,290 Deaths, an Increase of 709 Cases, and 74 Deaths Overnight

As of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Maryland reports 27,117 Cases, and 1,290 deaths, an increase of 893 cases and 62 deaths overnight.
An additional 2,399 test came back negative, bringing the total to 112,986 negative cases.
A total of 1,810 people have been released from isolation.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 27,117
Number of negative test results : 112,986
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,290
Number of probable deaths : 100
Currently hospitalized : 1,693
Acute care : 1,120
Intensive care : 573
Ever hospitalized : 5,337
Released from isolation : 1,810
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|129
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,045
|(98)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|2,609
|(124)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,430
|(142)
|15*
|Calvert
|174
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|99
|Carroll
|513
|(52)
|Cecil
|195
|(13)
|Charles
|660
|(47)
|3*
|Dorchester
|76
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,071
|(59)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|499
|(15)
|4*
|Howard
|1,010
|(22)
|1*
|Kent
|95
|(7)
|Montgomery
|5,541
|(292)
|28*
|Prince George’s
|7,831
|(280)
|15*
|Queen Anne’s
|65
|(8)
|St. Mary’s
|170
|(7)
|Somerset
|37
|Talbot
|45
|(1)
|Washington
|238
|(6)
|Wicomico
|500
|(11)
|Worcester
|81
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(80)
|7*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|398
|10-19
|791
|20-29
|3,287
|(9)
|30-39
|4,687
|(17)
|1*
|40-49
|4,841
|(32)
|3*
|50-59
|4,820
|(86)
|9*
|60-69
|3,636
|(199)
|12*
|70-79
|2,465
|(311)
|14*
|80+
|2,192
|(553)
|55*
|Data not available
|(83)
|6*
|Female
|14,316
|(619)
|54*
|Male
|12,801
|(671)
|46*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|9,424
|(521)
|35*
|Asian (NH)
|565
|(44)
|3*
|White (NH)
|6,129
|(537)
|51*
|Hispanic
|5,144
|(83)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|937
|(19)
|Data not available
|4,918
|(86)
|6*