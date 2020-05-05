Maryland Reports 27,117 COVID-19 Cases and 1,290 Deaths, an Increase of 709 Cases, and 74 Deaths Overnight





As of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Maryland reports 27,117 Cases, and 1,290 deaths, an increase of 893 cases and 62 deaths overnight.

An additional 2,399 test came back negative, bringing the total to 112,986 negative cases.

A total of 1,810 people have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 27,117

Number of negative test results : 112,986

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,290

Number of probable deaths : 100

Currently hospitalized : 1,693

Acute care : 1,120

Intensive care : 573

Ever hospitalized : 5,337

Released from isolation : 1,810

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 129 (12) Anne Arundel 2,045 (98) 9* Baltimore City 2,609 (124) 9* Baltimore County 3,430 (142) 15* Calvert 174 (10) 1* Caroline 99 Carroll 513 (52) Cecil 195 (13) Charles 660 (47) 3* Dorchester 76 (2) Frederick 1,071 (59) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 499 (15) 4* Howard 1,010 (22) 1* Kent 95 (7) Montgomery 5,541 (292) 28* Prince George’s 7,831 (280) 15* Queen Anne’s 65 (8) St. Mary’s 170 (7) Somerset 37 Talbot 45 (1) Washington 238 (6) Wicomico 500 (11) Worcester 81 (2) 1* Data not available (80) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 398 10-19 791 20-29 3,287 (9) 30-39 4,687 (17) 1* 40-49 4,841 (32) 3* 50-59 4,820 (86) 9* 60-69 3,636 (199) 12* 70-79 2,465 (311) 14* 80+ 2,192 (553) 55* Data not available (83) 6* Female 14,316 (619) 54* Male 12,801 (671) 46*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 9,424 (521) 35* Asian (NH) 565 (44) 3* White (NH) 6,129 (537) 51* Hispanic 5,144 (83) 5* Other (NH) 937 (19) Data not available 4,918 (86) 6*