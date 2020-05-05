Maryland Reports 27,117 COVID-19 Cases and 1,290 Deaths, an Increase of 709 Cases, and 74 Deaths Overnight

May 5, 2020



As of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Maryland reports 27,117 Cases, and 1,290 deaths, an increase of 893 cases and 62 deaths overnight.

An additional 2,399 test came back negative, bringing the total to 112,986 negative cases.

A total of 1,810 people have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 27,117
Number of negative test results : 112,986
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,290
Number of probable deaths : 100
Currently hospitalized : 1,693
Acute care : 1,120
Intensive care : 573
Ever hospitalized : 5,337
Released from isolation : 1,810

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 129 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,045 (98) 9*
Baltimore City 2,609 (124) 9*
Baltimore County 3,430 (142) 15*
Calvert 174 (10) 1*
Caroline 99
Carroll 513 (52)
Cecil 195 (13)
Charles 660 (47) 3*
Dorchester 76 (2)
Frederick 1,071 (59) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 499 (15) 4*
Howard 1,010 (22) 1*
Kent 95 (7)
Montgomery 5,541 (292) 28*
Prince George’s 7,831 (280) 15*
Queen Anne’s 65 (8)
St. Mary’s 170 (7)
Somerset 37
Talbot 45 (1)
Washington 238 (6)
Wicomico 500 (11)
Worcester 81 (2) 1*
Data not available (80) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 398
10-19 791
20-29 3,287 (9)
30-39 4,687 (17) 1*
40-49 4,841 (32) 3*
50-59 4,820 (86) 9*
60-69 3,636 (199) 12*
70-79 2,465 (311) 14*
80+ 2,192 (553) 55*
Data not available (83) 6*
Female 14,316 (619) 54*
Male 12,801 (671) 46*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 9,424 (521) 35*
Asian (NH) 565 (44) 3*
White (NH) 6,129 (537) 51*
Hispanic 5,144 (83) 5*
Other (NH) 937 (19)
Data not available 4,918 (86) 6*

This entry was posted on May 5, 2020 at 11:22 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.